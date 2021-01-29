Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Pert Booty In A Pink Satin Mini Dress & Asks ‘Who Wants A Snack?’

Sierra Skye teased her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a brief, yet sultry, video on Friday afternoon. The blonde bombshell stood in front of an open refrigerator and gave her fans quite the thrill.

The short clip featured Sierra wearing a pink, silky ensemble. The fabric appeared to be a smooth satin and it clung to her peachy posterior.

She noted that this was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and it seemed to be the perfect choice for this flirty moment.

The piece scooped quite low in the back. It was designed with thin spaghetti straps that crisscrossed over her bare, bronzed skin and tied at the bottom. Sierra wore her blond tresses in a ponytail and had on a large pair of hoop earrings.

People were not given a chance to appreciate Sierra’s stunning figure from the front in this clip, but they didn’t seem to mind. The video was only a couple of seconds long, but it was made with a sultry vibe that immediately elevated heart rates.

As she stood in front of the open fridge, Sierra played with her ponytail and swing her hips from side to side. The long, wavy tresses grazed her back and her moves highlighted her hourglass curves.

In her caption, Sierra simply asked if anybody wanted a snack. She added a tongue emoji and her loaded message needed no further explanation.

The titillating video was viewed more than 70,000 times in the first hour after Sierra initially shared it. Nearly 13,000 likes and 250 comments poured in from the model’s pleased admirers as well.

“SHE DAAAA HOTTTESSST,” one fan praised.

“Perfect curves,” another wrote while adding a single peach emoji to the note.

Quite a few people relied on emoji to signal their appreciation for this post. The fire icon popped up frequently, as did a variety of heart-related icons.

“You’re incredibly beautiful,” another declared.

“Close the door…you’re heating up the fridge,” a third user teased.

This was just the latest in a run of posts from Sierra that have caused a stir among her millions of Instagram followers. Earlier this week, she shared a selfie taken in her bedroom that also had pulses racing.

That selfie showed Sierra wearing a tiny two-piece bathing suit. She again played with her blond hair as she snapped the shot and the photo showcased her busty assets and flat tummy.

In just one day, nearly 50,000 people liked that post while another 345 added flattering comments.