WWE Rumors: Major Update On Brock Lesnar’s Current Status, Per Dave Meltzer

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired in August of last year. However, many pundits expect the legendary superstar to return to the company at a later date. It just won’t be at this weekend’s Royal Rumble, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Meltzer revealed that Lesnar hasn’t signed a new deal with the company, and fans shouldn’t expect to see him make an appearance on Sunday.

Some pundits have speculated that Lesnar could be at the Royal Rumble as the pay-per-view marks the beginning of WWE’s WrestleMania season. Lesnar has played a big part at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in recent years, and the promotion might want to rehire him in time for the 2021 event.

Meltzer didn’t provide any details as to when Lesnar will return or what his future plans are. At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if he’s even had talks with Vince McMahon and other officials about coming back.

However, it is believed that he will be at WrestleMania 37. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the reason why he hasn’t been offered a new contract yet is due to the pandemic. “The Beast Incarnate” commands a hefty price tag, and McMahon reportedly doesn’t want to part with that kind of money during a period when he can’t call upon the superstar whenever he’s needed.

As The Inquisitr article highlighted, there are reportedly plans in place to feature Lesnar at the biggest show of the year or a Saudi Arabian event. He could face either Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre if everything falls into place in time.

Lesnar’s last match was against McIntyre, and the nature of his loss suggested that the company had some plans to pit them against each other again at a later date. Reigns, meanwhile, is currently aligned with Paul Heyman, who previously represented Lesnar on television.

According to Heyman, Lesnar will return to the sports entertainment promotion if he feels like it. He stated that “The Beast Incarnate” will probably consider the offer if it makes sense to him from a business perspective.