Abby Dowse Showcases Her Cheeky Side In Tiny Thong & Harley Davidson Tee

Model/influencer Abby Dowse has never been shy about flaunting her assets on social media. With her latest offering, however, the 31-year-old showcased her cheeky side in style for 2.8 million followers on Instagram, brandishing her bodacious attributes in a tiny thong, a throwback Harley Davidson t-shirt and a pair of retro-inspired street shoes.

In the accompanying caption, the Aussie sensation tagged an online vintage apparel shop that specializes in classics sports apparel, as well as historical Harley gear. And while her sultry snaps have never failed to raise the temperature of her timeline, the old-school attire she wore in the shot combined with her thong-clad booty to create a uniquely stimulating visual experience.

Fans were quick to embrace the pairing, double-tapping the post to the tune of nearly 10,000 likes in less than 30 minutes after it appeared on her profile. They also flocked to the comments section to shout-out and swoon over the provocative picture.

“Oh Abby, beautiful as ever,” wrote one enamored admirer. “Such a small tight booty bby [heart emoji].”

“A woman in a @harleydavidson shirt,” commented a second supporter.

“Abby [your] beauty is intoxicating,” appraised a third fan. “I’m drunk with your image.”

“You are one amazing, beautiful woman,” declared a fourth devotee, who also emphasized their appreciation with emoji.

Dowse was captured from the rear in her latest upload as she posed on a cushioned seat with her knees bent and bracing the weight of her upper body. In doing so, she allowed her feet and vintage-style kicks to dangle over the edge of the cushion while she appeared to clutch the hemline of her tee with both hands.

Although her back was turned to the camera, she had also turned her head back and to the left, which allowed her to peer into the device’s lens from over her shoulder. In turn, errant strands of her wild, wavy blond mane draped over her upper back as well as her ample bosom on both sides.

The Sydney, New South Wales product’s shirt was a faded black and was covered with an equally faded graphic featuring the Harley logo and one of the iconic motorcycle maker’s impressive machines across her back. Just below her waist, the top gave way to her pert posterior, which looked to be as tight and sculpted as ever.

Dowse completed the presentation with an exceedingly suggestive facial expression.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Dowse had already brought the heat with a photo that found her rocking a cleavage-baring sequin mini dress that also excelled in accentuating her curved figure.