Sommer Ray Takes To The Tennis Court To Show Off Her Perky Booty & Killer Figure

Fitness model Sommer Ray took to Instagram on Friday with a slate of fabulous photos that sent her fans into a frenzy. She wore some gear from her own line of clothing as she pranced around a tennis court. It was clear that her 225.7 million followers loved the fun shots.

Sommer covered her incredible curves in workout wear created in her line’s black camouflage pattern. The leggings clung to every inch of her lean legs and perfectly highlighted her perky posterior.

The 24-year-old beauty wore a matching sports bra that gave everybody plenty to appreciate. Her bronzed skin was the perfect contrast to the black camo pattern and her playful poses on the tennis court added another layer of fun.

In the first photo, Sommer sat on the court and leaned back while she braced herself on one hand. She tousled her long, blondish-brown tresses with her other hand and spread her legs out in front of her.

She stood and faced the camera in the second picture. Her rock-hard abs and a hint of her busty assets were visible with this shot and her athletic physique looked phenomenal from head to toe.

Sommer’s millions of admirers had to wait until the third snapshot to see her pert derriere though. She held the racquet in both hands over and behind her head and cocked a hip.

The skintight leggings had a high-rise waist and mesh detailing on the sides. It was structured specifically to sculpt one’s booty and Sommer’s looked especially titillating in these shots.

The remaining four snaps allowed Sommer to show off her killer physique from a handful of other angles. Her ardent admirers wasted no time in signaling their appreciation for them.

In just an hour, more than 285,000 people tapped the “like” button to let Sommer know how much they loved this set. About 1,280 supporters also commented and they had plenty of praise for the beauty’s impressive athletic build and jaw-dropping curves.

“So hot to handle,” one noted.

“@sommerray you’re breathtaking,” another shared.

“I love you so much queen,” a third user declared.

“Baddest booty in the business!” someone else teased.

Earlier this week, Sommer sent her fans into a frenzy with a fun set of snapshots. She wore a black two-piece ensemble and got soaking wet as she played in the yard with a blow-up unicorn sprinkler.

Sommer jokingly asked if it could be summertime again, and her playful post pulled in more than 1.26 million likes.