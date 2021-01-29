Alexa Collins Slays In A Skimpy Striped Bikini And Fendi Bucket Hat In ‘Paradise’

Alexa is currently vacationing in Costa Rica.

Alexa Collins knows that two is better than one.

After celebrating her arrival in Costa Rica with a sizzling Instagram post this morning, the model returned to her account on Friday afternoon to show off another swimwear look from her vacation. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The blond bombshell sat on top of a large lounge chair covered in white cushions for the steamy photo op. She posed on her knees and tilted her head slightly to the side while spreading her plump lips into a huge smile. Behind her were two small huts — one of which she was possibly staying in during her luxurious getaway. They were covered in vibrant foliage and surrounded by towering trees, giving the snap a tropical jungle vibe.

Alexa was suited up in a skimpy bikini for her day in “paradise,” one that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece was from PrettyLittleThing and boasted a bold pink-and-red striped pattern that complimented her deep tan. It included a halter-style top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob thanks to its deep neckline and tiny cups. The piece also had thin, stringy shoulder straps that offered a peek at her toned arms.

On her lower half, the beauty sported a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in the same eye-popping pattern. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs well on display for her followers to admire. It also had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Alexa teamed her scanty swimwear with a Fendi bucket hat and a stack of gold necklaces, one of which featured a pendant with the iconic Chanel logo on it. She also styled her platinum locks in loose, beachy waves.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media star began showering her latest update with love. It has been flooded with dozens of comments and compliments after just 30 minutes on her feed.

“Omg, this is such a cute pic of you!” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous!! Enjoy your trip baby,” remarked another fan.

“Extremely beautiful with an amazingly beautiful smile,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also been double-tapped nearly 8,000 times within the short period of time.