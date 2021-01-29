Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina’s Got Questions & Carly Tries To Intervene

Nina Reeves is finally learning the truth about her daughter and General Hospital spoilers guarantee there’s more with this coming on Monday. Viewers have been waiting for the truth about her biological daughter to emerge for more than two years, and SheKnows Soaps promises that there’s much more to come.

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Nina determined that the half-heart pendant Sasha wore and Avery had found matched hers. She noted that the necklace clasps were custom-made, and those matched as well.

She immediately started to wonder who might have been around the Corinthos cabin prior to Ava and Avery staying there. She didn’t think of Nelle right away, but Michael unwittingly made the connection. He had no idea his mom knew all of this and had desperately tried to keep it under wraps.

As she tried to wrap her head around this, Nina asked Jax if it was possible Nelle had been her biological daughter. Jax answered yes, and his tone made it clear he wasn’t just guessing.

Carly scrambled and made up yet another lie, claiming that she and Jax had figured it out the night before. She went on to say they had been trying to find a way to tell Nina, but Jax interjected.

Todd Wawrychuk / Walt Disney Television

Jax said that Carly’s story wasn’t true, and General Hospital spoilers for the February 1 show indicate he’ll soon provide more information. He’ll admit that he can’t lie to her anymore, and his coming clean will cause quite a bit of chaos.

Given what Jax has already said, it seems likely he’ll be fairly honest and thorough in what he details next.

He had been the one who had insisted that Carly needed to worry about exactly what happened that night near the cabin with Nelle. Now, however, he’s going to be the one to open this can of worms.

Teasers for Monday’s General Hospital detail that Nina will find it impossible not to consider what a missed opportunity this was. She had bonded with Nelle, but then also turned on her during the custody hearing over Wiley. If she hadn’t done that, would Nelle still be alive?

General Hospital spoilers also share that Valentin will have some harsh words for Carly. He’s done plenty wrong over the years that he’s loved Nina, and those miscalculations ultimately nudged her to Jax. Now, however, he may be someone for her to lean on and trust to a degree.

Can Jax and Nina’s relationship survive this? She’s done her best to accept that Carly will always be an integral part of his life. Once she learns the truth about this, however, she may find that it’s simply too much.

Could there be any other twists on the horizon as this moves forward? General Hospital fans have a hunch that could be the case, and the week ahead should be a juicy one.