Dolly Castro Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sheer Floral Corset

On Friday, January 29, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 36-year-old posing in front of a white wall adorned with framed artwork. The post’s geotag suggested the pictures were taken in Beverly Hills, California.

Dolly opted to wear a sheer black corset with a floral pattern. She paired the top with high-waisted jeans. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. She accessorized the sultry look with statement earrings, a bracelet, and numerous rings.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a straight sleek style. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

In the first image, Dolly stood with her shoulders back and turned to the side. She placed one of her hands on the side of her head and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens. The model altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She hooked her thumb into the waistband of her pants and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her top. She also asked her followers about their “weekend” plans.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“We’re on lockdown so not up to [sic] much,” wrote one commenter.

“Maybe read a good book this weekend. You enjoy yours!!” remarked another social media user.

Quite a few of Dolly’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the mother-of-one, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Cute babe love this outfit,” gushed a fan, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look amazing beautiful,” added a different devotee

Dolly graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Dolly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a skimpy white swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 83,000 times since it was shared.