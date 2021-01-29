Vale Genta Shows Off Her Sand-Dusted Butt In Cheeky Swimsuit Bottoms

Vale sat in the sand and rocked an animal-print two-piece.

Vale Genta stunned by flaunting her buns in a cheeky bikini for a seaside photoshoot, and she shared the revealing results with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Flashback Friday. The model braved the course sand to sit on the beach without a towel or lounge chair.

Vale’s admirers seemed to think that getting the grainy substance stuck on her skin was well worth it, judging from the torrent of compliments and likes she received. She was pictured soaking up the sun in a cheetah-print bikini. Its tan base color complemented her flawless bronze skin.

She was photographed from behind at an angle. The camera’s position revealed that her top had thick back ties and wide shoulder straps that were placed far apart. The sides of her bottoms were formed from two thin stretchy bands. The garment boasted a revealing cut that showed off quite a bit of bare skin. The design also failed to protect the influencer from getting sugary sand all over her exposed buns.

She accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks styled in a messy topknot. A few short pieces of hair hung in front of her face, likely because the wind was blowing.

In her first photo, Vale sat with her knees up and her elbows resting on them. She turned to stare back at the camera over her shoulder, serving up a fierce facial expression. In the second shot, she placed her arms between her legs and partially buried her feet in the sand. As she smiled, she turned her face to the side to show off her strong profile.

While sitting on the sandy shore, Vale got to enjoy a scenic view that included a cloud-streaked sky, sparkling turquoise ocean, and frothy white waves.

Vale’s caption indicated that her pics were throwbacks. In Spanish, she wrote that she was missing the beach, as per Google Translate. So far, her sun-drenched snapshots have been rewarded with over 33,000 likes.

In the comments section, a few of her followers asked her where she got her bathing suit. She responded to one of the queries by divulging that it was a Monday Swimwear design. Many of her admirers appreciated its revealing cut.

“Them cheeks,” wrote one fan.

“I’m in love with you and your body,” declared another Instagram user.

“Beautiful stunning and gorgeous,” read a third devotee’s list of adjectives to describe the YouTuber.

Vale isn’t shy about showing off her backside on social media. In a set of photos taken during her recent trip to St. Barths, she gave fans a rear view of her orange thong bikini.