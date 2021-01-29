Bri Teresi Offers Multiple Looks At Her Sensual Physique In Black Lingerie Set

Blonde bombshell Bri Teresi had no qualms about bringing her 1.2 million Instagram followers into the boudoir on Friday afternoon. The model and social media siren updated her tempting timeline with a pair of eye-popping pictures that showed her sporting one of her more alluring and intimate ensembles to date.

In the uploaded photos, the statuesque 26-year-old offered front and back-view looks at her bodacious frame adorned with a bold, black lingerie set. It was an outfit that projected sheer sensuality as it accentuated her slender, yet sinuous figure, in addition to her famously perky assets.

Teresi made sure to credit visual artist Jeremy Lee — one of her most frequent and recognizable collaborators — for framing and capturing her image in the accompanying caption. As ever, the two had created a pictorial that provoked and inspired her thirst-ridden following.

In a matter of minutes, the post had already racked up several thousand likes. Meanwhile, the comments section was bustling with words of support, emoji blasts and virtual catcalls from fans.

“Wow,” gushed one smitten commenter. “Looking amazing in black my love @briteresi.”

“Very beautiful!” declared a second devotee. “Gotta [heart emoji] the lingerie and nylons, especially when worn by a beautiful woman like yourself! Magnificent!”

“Oh la la,” wrote a third follower. “What a hot Friday.”

“Absolutely stunning as always,” appraised another avid supporter.

For the first slide of the sexy spread, Teresi was snapped sitting atop the edge of a freestanding bathtub with her lissome legs hanging over its outer side. With her hands gripping the tub at her sides, one leg appeared to be planted against the floor while the other was uplifted at the knee.

All the while, she gazed seductively into the camera with her glinting eyes open wide and her full, dark pink-hued lips parted in a suggestive manner. Additionally, the delicately-curled ends of her bright, golden-colored locks could be seen draping over her upper back.

Teresi’s loose-fitting nightwear featured a plunging neckline and lacy fabric along the bust that was semi-sheer in nature. Its solid-black middle section gave way to another area of impressively-crafted lace near her upper thighs. She completed the look with nude-style leggings.

In the second slide, the Guess girl was shown from the rear as she stood with one leg in and the other out of the tub. With both of her hands appearing to rest on the fronts of her thighs and her head turned to the left, Teresi showed her cheeky side to tremendous effect in the snapshot.

Earlier in the week, Teresi was similarly stunning in an update that found her flaunting her tight buns in barely-there panties while posing outdoors.