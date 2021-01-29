Cindy Prado Shows Off Sandy Buns In A Cheeky White Bikini During A Relaxing Beach Day In St. Barths

Cindy Prado may have made the return home to Miami, Florida, but she seems to still have vacation on the brain. The Cuban hottie took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a stunning series of throwback photos from her recent trip to St. Barths in which she was seen relaxing on a beautiful beach in an itty-bitty bikini.

The January 29 update included a series of four photos that were snapped “post seafood lunch,” per the model in the caption. She was seen leaning up against a surfboard while striking a number of provocative poses in the sand, never once averting her piercing brown eyes away from the camera’s lens.

The 29-year-old looked as beautiful as ever for the sizzling photo op in a skimpy white bikini from Fashion Nova that popped against her deep, tropical glow. The two-piece included a flirty, ruched bandeau top that fit snugly around her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had stringy straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms while its deep scoop neckline exposed her ample cleavage. A glimpse of sideboob also made its way into the frame as the beauty worked the camera, giving the snaps even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of Cindy’s swimsuit were even tinier, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky design that showed off her shapely thighs and enviable buns, which were coated in a thick layer of sand. It had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips as well, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. The model’s flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in full view throughout the photoshoot, much to the delight of her fans.

The social media star added a slew of jewelry to her look, including a stack of pendant necklaces and a gold bangle bracelet. A pair of thick hoop earrings also peeked out underneath her long, feathered locks, giving her racy beach day look some additional bling.

The quadruple-pic update proved to be a major hit, with hundreds of Cindy’s followers flocking to the comments section to compliment the model.

“Looking so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Sexy, beautiful lady,” praised another fan.

“Pic 2 is mind-blowing, absolutely stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“You are flawless perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has earned nearly 37,000 likes within three hours of going live as well.