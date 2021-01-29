Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flaunts Her Voluptuous Bust As She Lays Back In Skimpy, Crystal-Embroidered Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley delighted her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with another enthralling snap in which she rocked a revealing bathing suit and showcased her enviable assets. Given the angle and location of her left arm, the stunning actress appeared to have taken the throwback image herself as she sprawled out on a sandy beach.

Elizabeth informed fans in the caption that the scintillating bikini she wore was from her eponymous swimsuit line, and that it was her personal favorite. The top featured a vivid aqua shade that complemented the color of her pale, mesmerizing eyes, and was hand-embroidered with dazzling crystals. The sparkling detailing comprised an array of different sizes and shapes ranging from tiny circular beads and narrow rods to triangles about the size of a fingertip, and were arranged in curving rows that mirrored the enticing swell of her bust.

The close-up image captured Elizabeth sideways and framed the lower half of her body diagonally, from just below her left breast and down to the opposing hip, leaving only the tiniest glimpse of her matching bikini bottoms visible. However, the image of the ensemble on her website indicated that the vibrantly-colored garment had a simple design with long straps that tied in bows on either side of her hips.

The caption also explained that the dazzling photo was the second in a series that she had hashtagged “pretend vacation.” An equally sexy update yesterday was apparently the commencement of a ten-day endeavor during which Elizabeth vowed to get rid of her quarantine blahs by “living vicariously” through images of past travels.

Elizabeth continued in the post covered here by tagging Milaidhoo Island, a luxury private island located in the Maldives. Not much of the background was visible in the photo, but the shadowed fronds of a palm tree cast onto the white sand surrounding where she sprawled gave evidence of the tropical environment.

She stared up at the camera with wide eyes and an almost imperceptible smile on her face. Her dark hair swirled around her shoulders in curled tendrils, and a woven beach hat lay on the sand next to her head, against which a blue-and-white striped canvas beach bag leaned. She held a small spray bottle of sunscreen in her right hand and appeared ready to mist her decolletage.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers seemed highly appreciative of her fanciful holiday reminiscing as well the display of her busty assets. In the first hour after it went live, the post racked up over 8,000 likes.