Jessica Simpson Poses For Adorable Pics With Daughter Birdie Mae

The fashion designer and her daughter twinned on Instagram

Jessica Simpson snuggled up with her daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, in adorable new photos shared to Instagram.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer wore a casual t-shirt as her 1-year-old toddler posed beside her in their California home while wearing a tie-dye outfit. In the pic, baby Birdie stuck her tongue out as she snuggled alongside her famous mama. The toddler, who shares her mom’s blonde hair color, had the top of her tresses pulled up into a cute high ponytail in the super sweet snap.

In the caption to the pic, Jessica made a reference to her little girl’s twisted tongue. You can see her adorable photo below.

Fans reacted in the comments to say how adorable the mom-daughter duo looked together.

“She looks so much like you do. So precious,” one fan wrote to Jessica.

Other commenters zeroed in on Jessica’s hair, which looked longer than it has in recent pics.

“Extensions are back. SHE IS COMING,” one commenter wrote.

Jessica’s husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson, also shared a pic from the same photo session. In that snap, which can be seen here, Jessica puckered her lips and made a duck face while Birdie gave social media followers another sassy tongue roll while staring straight at the camera

Fans commented to note that Jessica and her youngest child are “total twins.”

“Looks like Birdie is keeping y’all entertained while stuck at home,” one fan wrote.

Others pointed out that even at shy of two years old, the too-cute tot has mastered a tongue-twisting talent that not everyone can achieve.

“Birdie!!!!!” another commenter added. “Not everyone can do that lol so funny.”

Based on the new photos, Jessica’s little girl has inherited her talent for hamming it up. Fans have long said that Birdie is her mama’s mini-me, but it’s not just in the looks department.

While she previously posted a black and white pic of her and a 6-month-old Birdie smiling on Instagram with the caption.”My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE.” Jessica has since revealed traits that she and her daughter share.

And last fall, she revealed that her little girl is a shoe fanatic. In November, the Open Book author shared a pic of Birdie posing in a stylish pair of Uggs-style boots with the caption: “Birdie definitely takes after mom… her second word was “Shoes!” She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn’t even matter whose- Ace’s and dad’s size 15’s too.”

In addition to Birdie, who turns two in March, Jessica is mom to and 8-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 7-year-old son, Ace Knute.