WWE Rumors: Injured ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Return To Action Very Soon

WWE’s Chelsea Green has been out of action with a broken wrist since November of last year. However, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar is reportedly close to a comeback, according to a new update from the subscription-based Fightful Select that was documented by Sportskeeda.

The report didn’t specify any exact dates regarding Green’s return, but it will be sooner rather than later. Green has been spotted training at the Performance Center in recent weeks, and she’s been putting in extra work at Robert Stone’s gym.

The former Impact Wrestling star has even shared photo evidence to her social media pages, including snaps of her training with Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker. All of this suggests that her wrist has healed and she’s been practicing some in-ring routines.

Green was injured during her Friday Night SmackDown debut in the lead up to the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view. As the Sportskeeda article pointed out, she was originally slated to win a Fatal Four Way match against Liv Morgan, Natalya and Tamina and move on to represent Team SmackDown at the pay-per-view.

The timing of the injury was especially unfortunate considering that she spent the majority of the year off of television. The superstar was taken off NXT programming months before she appeared on the main roster, but a combination of catching COVID-19 and the company’s creative team not having urgent plans for her led to a lengthy hiatus from television screens.

It also marked the second time that Green got injured during a debut. As Sportskeeda noted, she also got hurt during her first on-screen NXT appearance in 2019, and she had to have surgery as a result. These incidents are why she often refers to herself as the “Comeback Kid” on social media.

Officials’ reported booking plans for Green on her debut suggested that they had plans to push her. It remains to be seen if that’s still the case or if they’ll have other ideas in mind for the promising superstar.

It’s also possible that she could appear at this weekend’s Royal Rumble event in the titular women’s Battle Royale. The company is prone to bringing back absent competitors at the show, and Green showing up would be a nice surprise for her fans.

Green joined the company in 2018 on a full-time basis after competing in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground. She has yet to win a championship in the promotion, but her quick rise to the main roster suggests that she has a bright future ahead of her.