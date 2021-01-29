Ilhan Omar Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Dangerous And Violent,’ Must Be Removed From Office

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said Thursday that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia needs to be removed from office.

Per Mediaite, Omar made the remarks during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show. Host Dean Obeidallah began the discussion by pointing out that Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi recently said that steps should be taken to oust Greene.

Obeidallah pointed out that Greene, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, made xenophobic and bigoted comments in the past. For instance, she once said that practicing Muslims should not be allowed to serve in the U.S. government, slamming Omar and her colleague Rashida Tlaib.

Omar agreed with Obeidallah’s assessment of Greene, saying that the congresswoman is “dangerous and violent.” Omar also pointed out that Greene has threatened and harassed regular Americans as well, and not just Democratic lawmakers.

“She has not only posed what many of us would consider a threat against myself and many of my colleagues, but she’s harassed people who have survived violence… and is lying about the deaths of so many children, and is really victimizing their families,” Omar said.

Omar stressed that Republican leaders should remove Greene from Congress and, if they don’t, Democrats should step in and make sure she is not allowed to represent her district in the lower chamber.

“This is not somebody that should be in office, you know, someone said yesterday instead of being in Congress this person needs to be on a watch list. And if the Republican Party and its leadership is not going to do the work of removing her from Congress, we must do it.”

Earlier this week, as Mediaite noted, CNN unearthed Greene’s old social media post. The report showed that the congresswoman made racist comments against Muslims and African-Americans and endorsed violence against political opponents.

In some of her old posts, Greene endorsed the assassinations of Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Barack Obama. She was also recorded harassing Parkland survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg.

Some Republicans have denounced Greene. Notably, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said in a Thursday interview that the congresswoman does not represent the GOP. He argued that she should not be seated on House committees and suggested that all Republicans should condemn her behavior.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this month, one day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Greene filed articles of impeachment against him. She accused the new commander-in-chief of abusing the power of his office.