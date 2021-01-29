Lucy Robson Looks Smoking Hot In Lacy Lingerie & Teases People Should Spoil Themselves

Golfer Lucy Robson took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her flawless figure in a sexy lingerie ensemble. The British-born beauty suggested that this would be a perfect Valentine’s Day outfit and her 924,000 followers seemed to agree.

The blonde hottie noted that her ensemble was from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova. She paired a sheer white robe with a blush or nude-colored lingerie set and the results were tantalizing.

Lucy stood in an open doorway somewhere cold and snowy. Her hands rested on either side of the sliding glass door frame and a wood railing could be seen behind her. Snow-covered trees and mountains could be spotted in the distance, as could a couple of rustic cabins.

Her blond tresses gently cascaded over her shoulders. They were styled with a slightly off-center part and the sunlight added some angelic highlights. Lucy wore a delicate chain around her neck and a small, round pendant rested on her chest. She stood with one knee slightly bent and that leg crossed in front of the other.

It appeared that this was the Fashion Nova “New Lover” robe. The lace and mesh garment had a waist tie that Lucy knotted loosely across her midsection.

The lingerie garment Lucy wore under the wrap incorporated both lace and satin components. The balconette bra styling allowed the golfer to flaunt her cleavage and she nearly spilled out of the minuscule cups.

The ensemble highlighted Lucy’s hourglass curves and had pulses racing. In her caption, she teased that this look was the perfect way to spoil someone and her fans clearly agreed with her.

In about an hour, more than 19,000 of Lucy’s most ardent admirers tapped the “like” button on the post to signal their love for the sexy vibe. Another 425 supporters added comments and it was immediately clear that this sultry look was a massive hit among her supporters.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” one fan praised.

“You look perfect and cute,” a second raved.

“Simply sexy and beautiful,” someone else declared.

“Most beautiful woman on earth,” a fourth user determined.

Earlier this month, Lucy chose another set of intimates that encompassed a somewhat similar vibe. She flaunted her flawless figure in a baby blue bra and panty set and covered her curves in a different sheer, tied robe.

Lucy mentioned Valentine’s Day in the caption for that post as well, again suggesting that this would make a fabulous choice for the romantic holiday. More than 45,000 people ultimately clicked the like button for that sultry snapshot.