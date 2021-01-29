Kinsey Wolanski Heats Up The Beach In Tube Top & Tight Jeans

Model/influencer Kinsey Wolanski — well-known for her thrill-seeking ways — kept things simple with her Instagram update on Friday morning. Nevertheless, the thirst-inducing 24-year-old still managed to entice her nearly 4 million followers on the platform, even as she refrained from flashing her bikini body on an actual beach.

In the photo post, Wolanski was shown projecting sheer confidence and a sex appeal all her own while rocking a tube top and a tight pair of blue jeans. And while the ensemble definitely left some things to the imagination, it still aided in igniting the frame with a pleasing accentuation of her shapely figure, as well as a modest display of cleavage.

Wolanski captioned the sultry share by stating that the beauty of the island had inspired her; the post’s Condado Ocean Club geotag indicated that she was referring to a spot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In the meantime, her adoring masses had seemingly taken some measure of inspiration from her sexy snapshot. Little more than an hour after appearing on her profile, the picture had accrued more than 85,000 likes. Fans further expressed their admiration en masse in the comments section.

“I’m feeling inspired by seeing you gorgeous,” confirmed one follower, who also included a heart emoji.

“That shore is some lucky sand of a beach if it gets to be tide up with you,” joked a second supporter.

“I hope my day is as beautiful as your face,” wished another admirer.

“@kinsey babe you are like next-level gorgeous,” wrote a fourth fan. “Never seen a girl as beautiful as you.

Wolanski stood center-frame in the medium-wide shot with a vast oceanic expanse and violet-tinged skies filling the space behind her. In spite of the picturesque setting, though, the Maxim and Sports Illustrated model matched or exceeded its allure with her seductive smolder and sinuous frame.

Her eyes were locked directly onto the lens of the camera as she held a strand of her lengthy, golden-colored mane out to her right with her fingertips. Meanwhile, her arm rested against the opposite side of her body with her hand caressing her upper thigh.

The Clubhouse content creator was wearing a black tube top that was practically falling off of her ample bosom on her left side. That, in tandem with the somewhat scanty nature of the garment, combined to allow for the aforementioned showing of cleavage.

At the lower edge of the frame, her high-waisted jeans could be seen hugging her hips and the rest of her midsection, emphasizing her shapelier aspects in the shot.

One day earlier, Wolanski flaunted her curvaceous physique in a low-cut, red top and Daisy Dukes.