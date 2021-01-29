Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In Pink Thong & Black Leather Straps

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri was gearing up for Valentin’s Day in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty took to the site to share a racy video that featured her rocking a set of pink lingerie with a strappy black ensemble that included garter belts.

Ana’s bra was made from a semi-sheer fabric with cups that had scalloped edges. The panties had a thong cut with a small sheer panel between her legs.

Ana wore her tresses down in loose waves.

The model added an edgy vibe to the outfit with the strappy getup that was embellished with silver ring details and buckles. The top that wrapped around her neck and went down the center front of her chest. It also featured fathered wings on the back. The number cinched around her waist, and the garter belts fell at the middle of her thighs. She also sported a pair of long, sheer black gloves.

The update was a hit, garnering more than 44,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the caption, the popular influencer left a playful remark about cupid and Valentine’s Day.

Dozens of her followers took to the comments to compliment Ana.

“You can always be my Cupid Ana. So Beautiful & Special,” one admirer quipped.

“Wow You are very pretty,” a second follower wrote, adding several emoji that included a kiss and tulip emoji.

“How the hell your body looks so slick and perfect,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You’re so beautiful,” a fourth fan added with rose and heart emoji.

Ana was outside and appeared to be standing near a garage with several pieces of furniture were visible behind her. The sun was bright, illuminating her bronze skin.

The video began with Ana facing the camera with bare feet while holding three pink, long-stemmed roses in one hand while her other hand covered her breasts. The model smiled at the lens while she kicked up one knee while bending over and blowing a kiss at the lens. The next scene saw her standing up on her toes while holding the blooms between her legs while flashing a big smile.

The clip jumped to a scene that captured the beauty from behind. With her head turned to one side, she held the roses up to her nose. The lens zoomed in on her butt before the zooming back out and showing Ana from behind while she bent over. She turned sideways showing off her shapely thighs before the video ended.