Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engagment Rumors Hit A Fever Pitch After Ring Pics Hit The Internet

The actress was seen wearing a large diamond on her left hand as she attended Kelly's rehearsals for 'SNL.'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fueled engagement rumors during their visit to New York City where Kelly will be the musical guest during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live with host John Krasinski. Fox has reportedly accompanied Kelly to his rehearsals and was seen with a huge diamond on the third finger of her left hand as they exited their hotel reported The Daily Mail.

In paparazzi photographs published in the Daily Mail, Fox was seen wearing the large ring as she and Kelly left their hotel and, as she entered the building where SNL is taped. She kept the bauble somewhat hidden underneath a large pink coat which she held over her arm. In the same hand, she held a water bottle.

The ring was unmistakable. It appeared to be a large, square diamond set on a thick gold band.

Kelly also wore a ring on his left hand, but his jewelry appeared to be more of an accessory item. The unique piece wrapped around his finger from the back and had an open center on the front.

Neither Fox nor Kelly have yet to confirm the news of their engagement.

Fox and Kelly have been an item since they revealed their relationship on Instagram shortly after she split from her husband of almost 10 years, Brian Austin Green. She and Green are parents to three children: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

She penned in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and the musician in August 2020 seen here “achingly beautiful boy my heart is yours.”

Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

Kelly met the Transformers actress on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film tells the story of an FBI agent and a Florida State officer who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases reported IMDB. The film also stars Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Sistine Stallone, and Lukas Haas.

Kelly spoke publicly about his feelings for the actress to actor Dave Franco for Interview Magazine.

He said he credited Fox with helping him during “dark nights” when he was sweating and not able to figure out why he was so in his head. He said she helped him put things into perspective.

Kelly also revealed that he never wanted to be an artist who was comfortable. He explained that if he allowed that, he would not be as creative as he wanted. He felt that discomfort was what created greatness and his relationship allowed him to leave the “spaceship and give himself to the cosmos.” He said that Fox helped him by being a partner who had the rope and could yank him “back to the space station”