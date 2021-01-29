Heather Graham, 51, Celebrates Her Birthday With A Cleavage-Baring Dress

Heather Graham is dressed her best to celebrate her 51st birthday, and shared the revealing look with her Instagram followers.

The actress took to the social media site to share a picture celebrating her big day, one that saw her wearing a cleavage-baring dress. The image showed Graham sitting on a stool in front of a table, looking to the side with her hands folded neatly in her lap and one leg crossed over the other. The floral-patterned dress dipped down low in the front, showing off plenty of cleavage.

The snap was a hit with her more than 350,000 followers, racking up more than 12,000 likes and attracting a number of supportive messages. Many complimented the actress on her age-defying good looks.

“Happy Birthday!!!!” wrote one fan. “Hope I look as good as you at…. ssshhh You are very gorgeous and love all you do.”

“Happy birthday to the most gorgeous and stunning lady!” added another.

In another post, Graham posed with a group of friends who had come together to celebrate her day. She shared a series of photos showing the group posing together, with a second shot where the group made funny faces at the camera and Graham spread her arms with a wide smile on her face. The photo gave another look at her tiny dress, which also showed off her lean legs.

Graham has earned plenty of attention for the milestone, with many leaving well-wishes across social media. Hollywood Life even published a photo array that showcased her transformation from an up-and-coming actress in the 1990s to her timeless good looks today.

The report noted that Graham has starred in a number of television and film projects during her breakout decade in the 90s, including a lead role in the movie Boogie Nights that secured her place as a major Hollywood sex symbol. She continues to be in high demand at 51, having recently worked on the Netflix show Flaked and the romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed.

“Throughout her career, Heather has accomplished so much, and yet it looks like she’s hardly aged a single day,” the report noted.

Graham’s followers have seen plenty of her racy looks. Earlier in the month, she took to Instagram to share some snaps from her recent sun-soaked vacation, posting images that showed her rocking a tiny bikini as she posed on the beach. These captured some viral attention as well, with one shot showing Graham standing on the beach garnering more than 50,000 likes.