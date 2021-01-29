Christopher Meloni Excites Fans With New Video As ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Begins Filming

Filming for Law & Order: Organized Crime is well underway. The new Dick Wolf-produced series will join a long line of Law & Order programs and will coincide with Special Victims Unit which is in the middle of its 22nd season. Christopher Meloni will reprise his role as Elliott Stabler in Organized Crime, the character made famous on SVU over 20 years ago.

It was revealed in 2020 that Stabler would return, and fans immediately began questioning if the detective would reunite with his old partner, Olivia Benson. It’s been confirmed more than once now, as Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have both shared selfies with one another on each show’s set. Meloni is further hyping his fans in a new video which he shared on his Instagram timeline on January 29.

The actor posted a video of the New York City skyline which was captured as he rode on a train. At the end of the clip, Meloni turned the camera on himself for a quick glimpse. The 59-year-old wore a blue face mask, a black beanie, and a houndstooth scarf. The video cut out shortly after, but he hashtagged the new show in the caption and wished his followers a “good morning.”

Meloni’s new post might not have contained any on-set action, but his fans still got hyped in the comments section.

“So much serotonin in this. so excited for your new show!” one fan wrote with a heart-eyed smiley face.

“STAAAAABLER!!!!” a second fan commented.

“I simply. can. not. wait,” a third follower wrote.

“It’s almost time. Bensler is almost back in our lives!!” a fourth fan commented.

Meloni uploaded a photo from the Organized Crime set on January 27, where he shared a shot of his dressing room door, which can be seen here. It was a simple photo, and at first glance, many Instagrammers didn’t notice that the actor was peeking out from behind the door. The former Happy star could be seen on the far left of the pic giving his followers a blank stare.

Hargitay also revved up the engines of her Instagram followers when she uploaded a new selfie to her feed earlier this week. She confirmed that Benson would also be appearing on Organized Crime for a guest spot. The actress also posted a photo of her director’s chair next to Meloni’s, with their character’s names threaded into each of them.

“It’s all happening…..” she wrote in the caption of the post.

The SVU stars upload brought in over 475,000 likes making it one of her most popular to date on the platform. Over 17,000 comments piled up below the pic as longtime viewers expressed their excitement on seeing the two characters together again.