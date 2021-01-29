‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winner Artem Chigvintsev & Fiance Nikki Bella Finally Reveal Their Wedding Date

The big news was announced during the season finale episode of 'Total Bellas' after NIkki admitted to difficulties after their son's birth.

Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancee Nikki Bella have finally revealed their wedding date. The big news was announced during the season finale of Total Bellas.

“We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” Nikki exclaimed to her sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan.

The couple, who welcomed son Matteo in July 2020, appeared elated to reveal their news after experiencing personal issues after the baby’s birth. This included Nikki’s bout with postpartum depression and feeling alone while Artem competed during the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars.

His job required the pro dancer to be away from his new family while he rehearsed with his celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe in their quest for a mirrorball trophy. His being away so much for work became an issue that Nikki had to deal with and she confided in her sister about her feelings of “drowning.”

Brie, in turn, told Artem and he felt that his efforts to provide for his family by taking on this demanding job may not have been the right decision.

Artem, who asked Nikki to marry him in January 2020, was saddened by what he learned. He said to the camera that he never wanted Nikki to feel the way that she did and it broke his heart to realize that he was torn in two different directions reported E! News.

Nikki and Artem would later discuss the situation in a heart-to-heart in their new Napa Valley home. She said she did not want to bother him while he trained for his performances on the reality competition dance series.

Nikki shared that she felt “invisible” as she was challenged by both the mental and physical changes she had experienced since giving birth. Nikki told Artem that watching him on television and seeing him so happy on social media was difficult for her. She said that she felt that perhaps she was not the one who could make him happy and that he should find someone who could.

In turn, Artem told her that the reason he was so happy was because of her and their son. She encouraged him to keep pushing forward and to win a mirrorball to their family, which he eventually did.

Artem and Kaitlyn won the season on November 23 and the dance pro, who has been a part of the show for nine seasons, brought his first trophy home.