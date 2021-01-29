Gabby Allen Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Black Booty Shorts

Instagram influencer Gabby Allen is showing off her best moves in her latest social media snap. The reality television star posed for a series of photos that were shared on her timeline on January 29. In the pics, Gabby struck several different poses, including one where she showed her flexibility while doing a split.

The Challenge: Double Agents star sat in the middle of an empty road while spreading her legs in opposite directions. Gabby wore an all-black ensemble which consisted of booty shorts and a windbreaker jacket which she went nude underneath. The 28-year-old had her jacket almost entirely unzipped, exposing her chest. She held her hand at the bottom of the garb as she tugged on the zipper, but didn’t reveal too much.

Gabby paired the outfit with a pair of black Chuck Taylor high tops. She wore her blond hair short and straight, with her bob trimmed just above her shoulders. The fitness guru also sported small gold hoop earrings that poked out from behind her hair.

In her other photos, Gabby wore the same look but showed different sides of it by posing from the side and the back. In one pic, the television personality spread her legs as she appeared to be doing a sit-up. Her toned midsection was exposed from her crop top jacket and looked super fit as she performed her workout.

In the caption of the post, Gabby tagged the company behind her look and shared a promo code for her followers to use on their website. She also added the hourglass and lighting bolt emoji.

In just a few hours, the hot new upload brought in over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments. Fans of the MTV star complimented her outfit and strong body in the comments section, where they also left complimentary emoji like the heart-eyed smiley face and flame symbol.

“How are you even real,” one fan asked.

“You absolute queen!! Insanely beautiful,” another wrote.

“This is major,” a third user commented.

“Literally obsessed with you,” a fourth follower wrote with several pink heart emoji.

Gabby recently wowed her followers with a sexy bikini video which she shared to her feed on January 28. The blue and green swimsuit she sported showed off her incredible physique that included her toned tummy. Admirers of the Celebrity Big Brother alum commented on her abs as the post brought in over 257,000 views. Gabby was noting the importance of angles when it comes to posting pictures online and explained the right pose can be crucial when it comes to confidence.

“We want to upload photos that we feel confident in and welcome comments appreciating how good we look, of course!” she wrote.