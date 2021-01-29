Kindly Myers Puts Enviable Buns & Bodacious Curves On Show In An Impossibly Tiny White Thong

Kindly Myers proved her “professional smokeshow” status in a sizzling new Instagram post this week.

Taking to her account on Friday, January 29, the Playboy model stunned her 2.3 million followers on the social media platform with a sultry showing of skin that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The 35-year-old was seen leaning over the metal railing of a balcony with her backside to the camera — a pose that made for an eye-popping display of her thong-clad booty that brought some serious heat to her page.

Kindly’s enviable buns were in full view thanks to the impossibly tiny white lingerie’s daring design, which also offered a peek at her bodacious curves and shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its thick, lacy band sat high and tight on her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell teamed her barely-there underwear with a gray hoodie that gave the look a cozy vibe. The knitted top fit snugly over Kindly’s chest, emphasizing her voluptuous chest while its tight sleeves highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The number also boasted a cropped length that hit right in the middle of her torso, offering a teasing peek at her flat tummy. Fans could also get a glimpse at the large “Invictus” tattoo that ran down the side of her midsection in a bold, loopy font.

Kindly glammed up the racy look with a pair of dainty diamond earrings. She flipped her long platinum locks over to one side of her shoulder and turned her head toward the camera to show off the bling while wearing a sensual expression on her face by spreading her plump lips into a coy smile.

Fans wasted no time in showing their love for the NSFW new addition to Kindly’s feed, awarding it nearly 6,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and hit up the comments section, where many left compliments for the social media star.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Princess you shine like the sun, your beauty is dazzling, you are very sexy and attractive, happy Friday,” a third follower gushed.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The Instagram sensation has been entertaining her followers with smoking-hot new photos every day this week, much to their delight. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring as she posed in the kitchen while rocking skintight jeans and a lacy bra. Prior to that, the model shared a sizzling poolside snap that saw her rocking a minuscule white bikini that left little to the imagination.