NBA Rumors: Proposed Nets-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Involve Kyrie Irving And D’Angelo Russell

The 2021 trade deadline is still two months away, but several crazy trade ideas have already started surfacing on the web. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets involving Kyrie Irving and D’Angelo Russell. In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes Russell, Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie.

The suggested deal would be a desperate move for the Timberwolves. As they continue to lose games in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Timberwolves should find a way to keep Karl-Anthony Towns happy and committed to the team. Though Irving, alone, wouldn’t make them an instant title contender in the loaded Western Conference, Patuto believes that pairing him with Towns could turn Minnesota from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate playoff team in the league.

“The Timberwolves have one of the top big men in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns but they have not been able to perform well since he was drafted in 2015. The Timberwolves have been to the postseason just one time during Towns’ tenure. At this point, they just need some good players and there are few better than Kyrie Irving overall. Landing a top-10 player in the NBA would make the Timberwolves relevant right away, even before he played a game. Irving is someone who can lead a team to the postseason.”

Irving is a clear upgrade over Russell at the starting point guard position. He would give the Timberwolves a new floor general who is battled-test in the playoffs and has won an NBA championship title. If they want to further boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the Timberwolves may consider moving Anthony Edwards in a separate trade to land another superstar that would form a “Big Three” with Irving and Towns.

Meanwhile, as of now, there’s no indication that the Nets would make Irving available on the trading block before the 2021 trade deadline. However, if they change their mind and decide to move Uncle Drew, the suggested offer could be one of the best packages that the Nets could get for him. Aside from replacing him with another All-Star caliber player in their backcourt, the proposed deal would also enable them to replenish some of the precious assets that they lost when they traded for James Harden.