‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Shapely Thighs & Toned Abs In Unzipped Daisy Dukes

Lauren Drain put on a sexy display in a casual outfit while showing off her gym-honed figure. The model shared a sultry new upload to her Instagram feed on January 29, and her fans have been loving the sight.

Lauren chose Las Vegas, Nevada, as the location for her latest photoshoot. She stood in an empty room with white walls, and a wood door in the corner. The photo was snapped from the ground, giving the illusion that Lauren’s thighs were as big as her waist — something that the fitness coach mentioned in her caption. She popped her hip to the side, gave peace signs, and smiled for the camera.

Lauren wore a sexy outfit that highlighted her fit figure. Her racy look included a tiny bikini top with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The garment featured a set of small cups with cut-outs on the bottom that revealed a tease of underboob. They connected to thin strings that fit snugly on her toned shoulders. Her skimpy outfit showcased Lauren’s rock-hard abs, which have been the results of her intense training program.

She teamed the look with a pair of trendy dark-wash Daisy Dukes. They had frayed legholes that cut off high on her stems, leaving her shapely thighs in full view. Lauren left the shorts unzipped to reveal that she was wearing a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

She wore her hair styled in a high and flirty ponytail that spilled over her shoulders and back. Lauren kept her accessories basic, sporting a woven bracelet on one wrist and a tied one on the opposite.

In her caption, the “World’s Hottest Nurse” asked her fans to weigh in on what they thought of the angle of the photo, and it would soon be clear that they loved the sight. Within a few hours, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Several followers answered the question that was posed in the caption, while many others struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead.

“I think you’re incredible looking from head to toes,” one fan remarked, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“Camera angles can be an interesting art. You look amazing,” a second complimented.

“Any angle of you is great. Those thighs tho,” a third commented alongside a few red hearts.

“Fitness poster child. I need to join your program so I can look like that,” chimed in another follower.