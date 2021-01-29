Madison Woolley Shows Off Trim Tummy In A Sports Bra & Cycling Shorts

Madison Woolley flaunted her assets and insanely fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 600,000 followers on Friday, January 29. The hot Australian model wore a skintight fitness set in the sexy update.

The two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The two-toned top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing a nice look at her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her bust that made her cleavage look more noticeable. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach. The halter-style straps clung to her neck, highlighting her lean shoulders and slim arms.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. Unlike the top, the shorts were all-black with the brand’s logo printed in white. The waistband hugged her small waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her lean thighs. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her sun-kissed complexion. Notably, she had a white pullover that she hung over her shoulders.

Dressed in her sexy activewear, Madison was snapped standing against a wall. The hottie posed front and center and crossed her left thigh over the other. She grabbed the sleeves of her sweatshirt as she looked straight into the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side.

Madison kept her accessories minimal by wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings and dainty studs. She had her nails painted with light pink polish. The influencer tied her golden locks into a low bun, keeping all of her locks away from her face and body.

Madison shared that her athleisure wear came from White Fox Boutique and tagged that brand in both the caption and picture. She also mentioned that the post was an ad.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 5,500 times and left more than 40 comments on the tantalizing post. Several fans told her she looked beautiful, while others praised her killer body.

“You are so pretty! You look amazing in anything you wear,” one of her followers wrote.

“What a stunner! I love your style and your clothing line. You have great taste,” commented another social media user, adding a flame and red heart emoji in the comment.

“I have been enjoying your bikini snaps, but this one ain’t bad as well. Still so hot,” a third fan added.