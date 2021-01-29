Lyna Perez Stuns In A Teeny Bikini While Two Models In Skimpy Swimsuits Tower Over Her

Lyna stood up to reveal the extreme height difference between herself and her friends.

Lyna Perez slayed in a white swimsuit that left little of her bombshell figure to the imagination in a TikTok video that she uploaded to the app on Thursday. While her curves might be colossal, her two statuesque companions made her look downright diminutive when they stood beside her.

Lyna’s two-piece was a classic sliding string bikini with triangle cups and long string ties to hold both pieces in place. She elevated her beachwear with some bling that included a gold watch and a coiled cuff bracelet. She wore her layered brunette hair styled in a blowout with a slight wave.

Lyna was joined by two of her friends. The group of gorgeous gal pals had slid two cushioned outdoor chairs together to share, and she was squeezed in the middle. Victoria’s Secret model Tika Minaj sat on her left, and Keir Alexa sat on her right.

Tika rocked a revealing two-piece that boasted a bold, colorful print. She appeared to wear her top upside down. She finished her look with a few statement-making accessories, including a gold lariat necklace and a pair of oversize sunglasses with flat, square lenses. Her blond hair was styled similarly to Lyna’s. Keir opted to rock a pale blue bikini that boasted a fixed triangle top and a pair of briefs with a mid-rise waist. Like her companions, she sported a designer watch. Her dark hair looked natural and silky.

The trio’s video was shot on a wooden deck in front of a white stucco wall with a few palm trees on the other side of it. The sound Lyna chose for the clip was audio of a man informing a woman that they’re the same height when he’s sitting down.

“Ha ha. You’re short,” she replies.

Lyna and her friends did appear to be a similar height when they were seated, but the other two models towered over her when the group stood up all at once. She made a pouty face while her leggy pals struck sexy poses.

Lyna has shared a similar video on TikTok before, and Tika also appeared in it. The fashion model is 5 feet 11 inches tall, while her petite friend is 5 feet 5 inches. Lyna’s latest version of the height reveal has amassed over 38,000 likes from her followers. They also left scores of messages in the comments section.

“You’re the last one to know when it’s raining,” quipped one viewer.

“You are seriously funny,” wrote another fan.

“Short girls are the best,” declared a third admirer.