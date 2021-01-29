‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Zoe Backtracks & Wants To Marry Carter As Soon As Possible

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 1 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will change her mind quicker than Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) hops from ex-to-ex. After wanting to give her body to Zende Forrester Dominguez (Kiara Barnes) in a recent episode, she decides that she best hold onto the Forrester COO, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

According to SheKnows Soaps, the model finds herself in a tight spot after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) busts her and the designer. Knowing that Zende would never cross the line because they’re friends, she now knows that she doesn’t have a future with him. However, she could still save her relationship with Carter if she plays her cards right.

Zoe Backtracks

Zoe backtracks after Ridge busted her and Zende Forrester at the mansion. Just a few minutes previously, she was about to risk it all for a night with the handsome designer. She said that they would never know what they could have if they did not seize the opportunity. She even told Zende that things could change for them after giving in to their lust for each other.

But after Ridge heard her trying to get Zende into bed, she knows that it’s only a matter of time before he tells her fiancé of her unfaithfulness. So, she rushes to Carter’s loft and gives him the news he wants to hear.

Zoe Wants To Marry Carter

Those who watch the longtime soap opera know that Carter has been begging Zoe to set a date for weeks. He’s excited to tie the knot after officiating so many weddings. Now that he has found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with, he’s eager to make it official.

Before Zoe left to meet with Zende, the Forrester COO had asked her to swing by his place later. He wanted to discuss possible dates with her. However, she had left work and gone straight to the mansion because she had wanted to seduce Zende.

Now that her plan has fallen through, she will rush to meet with her fiancé to salvage their relationship. The Bold and the Beautifuldaily spoilers tease that she will delight Carter when she tells him that she wants to get married right away. She doesn’t want to wait any longer to become Mrs. Carter Walton.

Of course, the attorney will be overjoyed. But his happiness will be short-lived when Ridge drops in. The dressmaker will inform him that his fiancée is not in love with him. As seen in the above image, he overheard her trying to seduce his nephew and get him into bed.