‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Zoe Wants To Wed Carter Immediately, Ridge Grills Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 1 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will get what’s coming to her. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take the paternity test to find out who fathered her child. In the meantime, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will grill Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about his intentions with his daughter.

Monday, February 1 – Zoe Wants To Wed Carter Immediately

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) finally breaks down and tells her mother the truth about her wayward husband. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be shocked when she finds out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cheated on Hope. However, it won’t be long before she blames Steffy for the one-night stand.

Zoe backtracks and tries to do damage control after Ridge busted her and Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) together. According to SheKnows Soaps, she tries to hold on to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) by telling him that she’s ready to get married immediately. How long will Carter’s joy last before someone bursts his bubble about Zoe’s unfaithful ways?

Tuesday, February 2 – Steffy Takes The Paternity Test

Steffy will take the DNA test on Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She will soon find out who her baby daddy is. Spoilers tease that Finn will be right by her side.

Ridge will not see his good friend betrayed. As seen below, he walked in on Zoe and Zende. He shatters Carter’s world when he tells his friend the truth.

Wednesday, February 3 – Brooke Unleashes On Steffy

Brooke will race to see Steffy. She’s furious that her stepdaughter slept with her son-in-law and blasts her for ruining Hope’s life again. However, it seems unlikely that Steffy will take a tongue-lashing from her hypocritical stepmother.

Zoe knows she needs to act quickly to convince Carter that she wants to be with him. She changes tactics as she tries to save her failing relationship. Will Carter settle for her excuses and false promises?

Thursday, February 4 – Steffy Confesses To Ridge

Steffy still hasn’t told her father that she slept with her ex-husband, nor that she might be expecting his child. She makes a full confession to a shocked Ridge.

A furious Zoe takes out her anger on Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). She blames her sister for her current dilemma and accuses her of ruining her life.

Friday, February 5 – Ridge Grills Finn

Ridge is fiercely protective of his daughter. When Finn tells him his intentions with Steffy, Ridge listens and asks him some pointed questions.

Paris gives Zoe a document to sign. But now that the tables have turned, will Paris give in to her wayward sister?