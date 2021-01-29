Heidi Montag Wears Nothing But Bubbles In Bathtub Video While Squeezing A Toy Fish

'The Hills' took a bath on TikTok.

Heidi Montag stripped down for a video shared to her TikTok account this week as she posed in the bath wearing nothing but bubbles. The former The Hills and current The Hills: New Beginnings star claimed she was doing a shoot for Vogue as she submerged her lower half in the water.

The reality star sat upright and bent her knees, strategically placing white froth over her chest to protect her modesty while being filmed by someone else. The camera repeatedly zoomed in and out as Heidi playfully squeezed a yellow plastic fish toy and smiled.

She had her long, blond locks piled up in a bun with two pieces of hair down either side to frame her face. She posed in a standalone tub, which was in front of a large window that appeared to look out onto a balcony surrounded by foliage.

Heidi bathed in front of an array of crystals that were on display on the ledge with what appeared to be a white crystal ball in the corner.

A man, who Heidi confirmed in an Instagram post that can be seen here was her husband Spencer Pratt, could be heard speaking and hyping her up in the background as the song “Splish Splash” by Little Spookz played.

Heidi uploaded the clip with a number of hashtags, including “#vogue,” “#voguemagazine,” and “#splashchallenge,” though it’s not clear if her bath time shoot was really affiliated with the fashion magazine.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the short clip, which received more than 870 likes on TikTok and was viewed over 60,000 times on Instagram.

“If a Goddess ever existed,” one person commented alongside four smiling faces covered in hearts.

“HOT DAMN @heidimontag,” another commented in all caps.

“I love [their] love he is crazy about her and you can see it in his videos,” a third person wrote, referring to Spencer.

“Dream bathtub all those crystals love,” a fourth comment read.

Her bath time tease came shortly after Heidi stunned fans on Instagram when she put her toned bikini body on show. In two photos posted earlier this week, the former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star was snapped making her way out of the ocean in a pink and green bikini.

Heidi posed on the sand with her wet hair slicked back and confirmed in the caption that the photos were taken during a previous vacation to the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday.