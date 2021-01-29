Katy Perry Looks Like A Golden Goddess In New ‘American Idol’ Pic

Katy Perry joined Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Bobby Bones in a new Instagram photo that promoted American Idol. She looked like a golden goddess and took center stage in the snap. The new photo ushered in the show’s 18th season with a flurry of golden tickets that surrounded the show’s judges, host, and in-house mentor.

Katy, who welcomed her first daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with actor Orlando Bloom, looked lovely in a golden gown. The strapless creation featured vertical accordion pleating that ran from her breasts down to the floor.

The gown’s empire waist created a long and lean look at the bottom half of the creation. It also featured billowing sleeves that draped from Katie’s ribcage and hung from her forearms. This gave the illusion of a cape that fell behind her and added a regal look to the outfit.

Flanking the “Never Worn White” singer were her handsome co-stars. Ryan, Bobby, Lionel, and Luke. All looked dapper in dark suits.

Ryan and Lionel opted for all-black ensembles. Ryan added a fun pair of dark snakeskin boots for a style switch while Bobby and Luke added a touch of gold to their outfits via a tie for the country radio host and a dress shirt for the performer.

Surrounding the quintet was a flurry of American Idol‘s coveted golden tickets that billowed down around them and scattered on the floor as seen below.

In the background, a skyline bathed in the metallic hue provided a stunning visual.

The new season of the singing competition series will debut on Sunday, February 14 on ABC. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, American Idol conducted live virtual auditions for its newest season from August 10 through October 28 reported Good Housekeeping.

After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will journey this season with the judges to Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike said an ABC press release.

Viewers adored the snap and shared their comments regarding the photo.

“My favorite show. Love Katie, Lionel, and Luke! They are perfect!” wrote one fan.

“Omg yaaaas I’m so ready lol,” claimed a second viewer.

“That is a great picture, Katy is GORGEOUS look at her, she looks like a goddess, wow. I wished I looked that great after I had my son,” penned a third fan.

“I love watching this show. With everything going on in the world I love being able to tune it out and watch television and Idol just makes me so happy, thanks to all for getting it on the air,” remarked a fourth fan.