Ariel Winter Celebrates 23rd Birthday With A Smooch From Boyfriend Luke Benward

Modern Family alum Ariel Winter celebrated her 23rd birthday on January 28 and shared some photos from her day with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. The actress posted three pictures to her feed on her special day where she enjoyed some snuggles from boyfriend Luke Benward and her dogs.

In the first photo in the series, Ariel posed with two large foil balloons that read 23 and were about as tall as she was. The blue and pink balloons rose just above her head and had thin white ribbons hanging below them. The television star wore a simple grin as she posed with the giant numbers, which were also accompanied by smaller matching latex balloons.

Ariel wore a cozy outfit which consisted of grey lounge pants and a thin black hoodie sweatshirt. She stood in her spacious living room, with a large sectional couch and television behind her. The Duress actress still had her Christmas tree up behind her which stood several feet taller than her and was adorned with simple round ornaments.

In the second photo, the celebrity sat outside on her balcony with Luke. The duo enjoyed a picnic together and sat atop a large blanket and was surrounded by several snacks that included a bag of Cheetos. Luke also sported some comfy clothes and planted a kiss on his sweetheart as he placed his hand on her leg.

Ariel snuggled up to one of her dogs in the final photo in the series. The duo cozied up on the couch for the selfie as they spent some alone time together.

In the caption for the new post, Ariel said she was feeling “loved” and “grateful” and added two pink heart emoji. In just a few hours the upload garnered over 250,000 likes and had 1,500 plus comments. Fans of the actress wished her a happy day in the comments section, while others had plenty to say about her Christmas decorations still being up,

“Let’s talk about the Xmas tree still up lol,” one fan wrote.

“So…nobody’s going to mention the tree? okay..” another commented with several laughing emoji.

Over on Luke’s timeline, he shared the same image of himself planting a kiss on Ariel. He added another, which can be seen here, that was a more artistic shot of themselves posing on the patio. The actor also penned a lengthy caption to his girlfriend, gushing over how great she is.

“A birthday picnic for my bunny:))))). I love you so much. You are so life giving and such a beautiful soul. The world needs what you have to offer and so do I [heart emoji] another year around the sun with you and it feels so good 🙂 happy birthday buns I love you,” he wrote.