Abby Dowse Flaunts Cleavage & Legs For Days In Sparkling Mini Dress: ‘Lady In Red’

Abby Dowse was a vision in red in her most recent Instagram update on January 29. The Aussie model looked smoking-hot in a slinky, fiery-red mini dress, flaunting her killer curves and lissome legs while posing with her thighs apart.

The sizzling blonde was snapped in a simple interior, whose white walls and minimalist décor made her bold, glittery dress stand out even more. She appeared to be standing in front of a massive window, judging by the sunlight that illuminated her figure and face. The golden rays caused her outfit to sparkle brightly and set her tresses aglow.

Abby oozed nonchalance and sensuality as she casually leaned her elbow against a set of vertical blinds and cocked her hip. She spread her feet widely, proudly displaying her sculpted pins, and fixed the camera with a fierce stare. The photo captured her from head to toe and was taken from a low angle that offered a great view of her perky assets. Her statuesque, sun-kissed body took center-stage as the background fell into shade, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her chiseled curves.

The bombshell’s busty chest was highlighted by a plunging neckline that fully exposed her cleavage. The skintight dress emphasized her hourglass shape, accentuating the model’s small waist and skimming her thighs. Likewise, the sleeveless design gave fans a peek at Abby’s toned shoulder and arms.

Abby wore her hair straight for the shot, allowing her locks to brush over her shoulders as they framed her face. She adorned her décolletage with a dainty necklace, further accessorizing with a couple of shiny bracelets. The babe was perched atop a pair of shimmering, open-toed heels that wrapped around her ankles and showed off her white pedicure. She slung a white purse over her shoulder, which sported a metallic chain handle that complemented her jewelry.

In her caption, Abby credited online retailer Fashion Nova for her head-turning attire, which she illustrated with a few red-colored emoji that included a wine glass.

Followers fell in love with the look, filling the comments section of the post with hearts. The fire emoji also popped up frequently among the many messages of adoration that quickly piled up under the steamy snap.

“Simply stunning, red really suits you, absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one person.

“Absolutely scorching hot!!” assured another Instagrammer.

Among the people who commented on Abby’s photo were fellow Aussie models Laura Amy and Nicole Thorne.

“So gorgeous,” said Laura, followed by a heart.

“Babe,” Nicole chimed in, bumping up the number of hearts to three.