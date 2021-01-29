Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Insane Booty Poolside While Wearing A ‘Little Black Bikini’

Jilissa Zoltko gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Thursday, January 28. The American model shared a smoking-hot snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy, thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she enjoyed the sunny weather by the pool.

Jilissa rocked an all-black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure. The top featured fully-lined cups that hardly contained her shapely breasts, which showcased a hint of her sideboob from certain angles. The plunging neckline also exposed her voluptuous cleavage. Thin straps provided support and clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

She sported matching thong bottoms. The low-cut waistline displayed plenty of skin around her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. The waistband helped accentuate her small waist and hips, and the high leg cuts highlighted her lean thighs. Notably, the back portion displayed her perky derriere.

Jilissa stood on the pool deck in her sexy swimwear. In the first photo, she posed with her toned backside facing the camera, making her round buns the main focus of the shot. She placed her arms at her sides as she looked over her shoulder, straight into the lens. The babe had an intense, sultry gaze that captivated several viewers.

The second snap showed the babe in a similar pose. She positioned her hands in front of her waist and angled her head to the side. She closed her eyes and smiled brightly. In the last pic, she turned around to showcase more of her body. She stood sideways with one knee bent. The hottie spiced things up by tugging at her thong, pulling the waistband up to tease her admirers more.

Jilissa left her blond hair untied and let the wavy strands cascade down her shoulder and back. She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a bangle, and a ring.

In the caption, the hot law student wrote something about her set and added a black heart emoji. She also shared that her bikini was from PrettyLittleThing and tagged the brand in the post.

The latest share gained over 45,900 likes and more than 600 comments in less than a day. Many of Jilissa’s fans and followers took to the comments section, dropping emoji and numerous messages. Several gushed over her beauty and how sexy she looked in the snaps. Countless others raved about her cheeky display.

“Well, that’s a great way to turn a frown upside down! My mood instantly changed,” a fan commented.

“You have the best smile on Instagram,” added another social media follower.

“Words can’t express of how sexy of a lady you are,” a third admirer wrote.