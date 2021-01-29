NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Zach LaVine For Package Centered On Timberwolves’ 2021 First-Round Pick

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. With the current trade assets that they have, they could pursue another superstar who could help Stephen Curry and Draymond Green carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would send LaVine to the Bay Area before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, the Warriors would be acquiring LaVine from the Bulls by sending them a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick and second-round pick, and the right to swap first-round selections in 2022 and 2023.

Trading all those assets in a single transaction would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but Favale believes that it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of LaVine’s caliber.

“Anyone who hasn’t yet boarded the Zach LaVine bandwagon—or is still bellowing about empty calories—has time to change course. He’s really good. LaVine’s scoring is the same as ever: divine. He can bury jumpers off the catch or earn his living by swishing astoundingly difficult off-the-bounce looks. Even more importantly, he is coming into his own as a table-setter. His head is up when he’s putting the ball on the floor, and he’s making better decisions when defenses collapse. He’s gone from averaging 8.5 potential assists last year to 11.3 this season without a significant increase in passing volume.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

LaVine would be an incredible addition to the Warriors, giving Curry a new starting backcourt partner while Klay Thompson is recovering from an injury. He may not be a great defender like Thompson, but he’s more than capable of filling the huge that he left on the offensive end of the floor. His arrival in Golden State would lessen the burden on Curry’s shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.

With his ability to play unselfish basketball, he wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit with Coach Steve Kerr’s system. If he performs well this season, the Warriors could choose to give LaVine a contract extension and form a three-headed monster with him, Curry, and Thompson in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, the suggested blockbuster would also be beneficial for the Bulls, especially if they want to undergo another rebuild. Aside from acquiring two young and promising talents in Oubre Jr. and Paschall, they would also be receiving a plethora of future draft assets. Of all those picks, the most valuable is the Timberwolves 2021 first-round selection. With the Timberwolves’ current performance, it has a strong chance of becoming a lottery selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.