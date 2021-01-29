Abby Dowse Shows Her ‘Wild Side’ By Flaunting Eye-Popping Curves In Hot Red Lingerie

Abby Dowse left fans speechless after sharing a gorgeous lingerie photo on her Instagram. The model took to the social networking site to flaunt her skin-baring outfit – and her voluptuous figure left fans in awe. They clamored to view the post and showed their love by hitting the “like” button and raving in the comments section.

The Australian modeled her figure in a light-colored bedroom. The glass panes were covered with sheer white drapes that let in soft, natural light. The room provided a neutral backdrop for Abby’s flashy ensemble.

Abby posed with her legs apart in the racy outfit. She slightly angled her hip, and tilted her face. The influencer then adjusted the sides of her bra while looking into the distance. She parted her lips and widened her eyes for a provocative pic.

The social media star rocked a hot red lingerie set that left very little to the imagination. The crimson color complemented her bronzed complexion, adding a warmth to her skin tone.

Abby flaunted her silky décolletage. The classic triangular cups allowed for a generous view of her prominent cleavage, while the underwire helped shape her bust.

On her lower half, she rocked the matching crimson panties that clung to her booty. The bottoms showcased the curve of her hips and thighs.

Abby sported a garter belt around the waist. She fastened the suspenders to the lacy thigh-high stockings that clung to her thighs like a glove.

The crimson fabric had a feminine bow in the center, drawing attention to her toned abs. The risqué underwear piece highlighted her petite waist and enviable hourglass proportions.

Abby went for a straight-out-of-bed look in this snap. She wore her mermaid tresses in casual disarray, allowing the blond locks to tumble down her face, shoulders, and back.

This specific image is proving to be popular among those that follow the model. It has already garnered over 30,000 likes since she posted it. Many fans took to the comments section to give her some glowing feedback.

“The red looks fabulous on you,” one admirer mused.

Another relayed that Abby’s photo was the perfect ending to their special day.

“Not a bad way to cap off my birthday with new content from you looking incredible,” they thanked her and added flame emoji.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about her beauty and claimed that she had divine beauty.

“Goddess among women, you are the most beautiful. Your eyes and skin are perfect and flawless, you leave me breathless. Everything about you is perfection and I hope to meet you someday,” they gushed.

On Wednesday, Abby also set pulses racing when she teased her followers by tugging down her sweatpants. Beneath the comfy bottoms, she rocked a blue thong that matched her sexy bra.