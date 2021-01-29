Aussie Model Samantha Raynor Sizzles In Black Semi-Sheer Lingerie: ‘Sleep On U’

Social media star Samantha Raynor stunned her 735,000 Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she modeled a sizzling lingerie set.

The top part of the set consisted of a bra with an extremely low v-shaped neckline that showed off Samantha’s collarbone and décolletage. The garment was a chic black color that highlighted the model’s bronze tan. Semi-sheer material added yet another sensual detail to the look, and scalloped lace accented the hem of the garment. The fabric was covered with a pretty floral lace pattern that added a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look. A thick black elastic band wrapped below the bust to offer support and show off her trim torso.

Samantha completed the look with a pair of matching panties. They were a high-rise silhouette with thick side straps that rested just below her midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. Like the top, most of the garment was semi-sheer and covered in a floral lace design.

The social media star accessorized with a necklace with a nameplate that spelled out “Sam.” She also wore a pair of hoop earrings and a belly button ring. Samantha styled her hair into a straight and sleek look so that her long brunette locks cascaded down to hit her waist. Last but not least, she sported a chic white manicure and wore a bathrobe that appeared to be slipping down her shoulders. The bathrobe was untied in the front so that Samantha’s figure remained on full display.

Samantha posed by standing in the doorway of a bathroom. She extended out one arm and let the other rest at her side. The influencer jutted out her hip to accentuate her curves and looked off to the side while offering the camera a smoldering look.

The Australian model tagged Lounge Underwear to let her followers know the brand behind the ensemble. Lounge is known for partnering with many Instagram models, especially those from down under.

Fans went wild over the shot and awarded the post over 34,000 likes and more than 320 comments.

“The most beautiful girl,” proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing the declaration with a besotted face emoji, fire symbol. and red heart.

“How are you even real,” raved a second.

“My Gosh, out of a dream,” added a third.

“How beautiful and attractive you are… I love you so much,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with three kissing face symbols.

Samantha is not the only influencer to recently display a sultry lingerie set from Lounge. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Irish model Tiffany Stanley posted a photo last week where she wore a similar semi-sheer bra.