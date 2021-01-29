Celeste Bright Slays In Skintight Leather Pants And Guns N’ Roses Crop Top

Instagram sensation Celeste Bright showed her enviable body in a new social media snap. The 26-year-old shared a new post to her timeline on January 28 where she rocked a hot ensemble that featured a crop top and leather pants.

In the photo, Celeste crouched down on an outdoor balcony while wearing skintight leather pants. The high-waisted black bottoms clung to the model’s every curve. The curves of her round rump were highlighted by the tight trousers, which she positioned toward the camera. The pants were hemmed just below her ankles and reflected the lights from around her.

Celeste also wore a greenish-gray crop top which had a Guns N’ Roses logo on the chest. The shirt was cut off just below the influencer’s bustline in front but was slightly longer in the back.

She paired the look with bright pink high heels. The shoes had straps that wrapped around Celeste’s ankles, which she had her bottoms tucked into. The heels of the shoes were clear and had thick wedges at the bottom. She also wore a dark Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap with a curved bill. The influencer’s long blond locks cascaded out of the hat and featured loose waves that landed just above her bum.

In the caption, Celeste noted that her look was from Fashion Nova, a clothing company that she can often be seen promoting.

In an hour, the upload brought in over 5,000 likes and 100 plus comments. Fans of the model complimented her hot bottoms and her sexy physique, which she displayed proudly.

“You literally can wear anything and look hot af no matter what!” one fan wrote.

“Babe you look absolutely fire,” another added.

“Love that Look with the Baseball Cap! Sooooo sexy,” a third follower commented.

“Beautiful as always, love your cool spikes,” a fourth fan wrote of Celeste’s unique shoes.

The comments section also filled up with emoji, which included flames, heart-eyes, and black hearts to compliment her outfit.

The new post from Celeste is one of the more conservative snaps she’s shared over the past several weeks. The model routinely shows off her incredible body in skimpy swimsuits and sometimes goes completely nude in her photos. Earlier this month, she wowed her hundreds of thousands of followers when she went naked in a pool in Tulum, Mexico. Celeste posed with her bare bum facing the camera and covered her chest strategically with her arms.