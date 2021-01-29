Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Killer Bod In Deep Plunging Crop Top And Cream-Colored Miniskirt

Ukrainian bombshell Leanna Bartlett is flaunting her impressive physique in a sexy new social media upload. The model shared a new photo to her feed on January 28 where she promoted a new brand of vodka while wearing quite the revealing ensemble.

Leanna wore a cream-colored two-piece outfit which consisted of a deep plunging crop top and miniskirt. The revealing top had a low scoop neck which revealed a hint of the influencer’s cleavage. The shirt was hemmed just below her bustline and featured lots of linear stitching for a simplistic look. Leanna’s matching miniskirt rose high on her waist, but several inches of her torso were still exposed between the two garbs. The skirt also had a rather short hemline and landed at her upper thigh.

Paired with the look were matching mid-shaft leather boots. The boots had a high heel and pointy toe and were the same exact color as the rest of Leanna’s outfit.

The social media star wore her blond locks down with subtle waves which she pinned behind one ear. Leanna recently cut several inches off her strands and is sporting a new short hairdo with fresh tips. She also wore a simple gold necklace with a diamond pendant and her new engagement ring.

Leanna posed outside next to a large table, as well as on top of an outdoor bar. She held a bottle of Blue Ice Vodka in one hand and a glass of the beverage mixed with soda water in the other.

In the caption of the post, Leanna promoted the new spirit and told her followers where they could snag a bottle. The new promotion for the vodka marks the second beverage the influencer has promoted, as she is known for being one of the Bang Energy models.

In just a few hours, the sexy new post brought in over 11,000 likes and 190 plus comments. Fans of the influencer complimented Leanna’s hot body and her new haircut.

“Love the short hair,” one fan wrote.

“I love your shorter hair. Looks amazing,” another commented with several red hearts.

“That outfit looks perfect on you, WOW,” a third admirer added.

“Hair looks bomb babe,” a fourth user wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame, and ice cubes to symbolize her drink.

The new post from Leanna is one of her more conservative uploads from this week. On January 26 the stunner wowed her millions of followers when she posed in a pink sequin bikini which revealed an ample amount of cleavage.