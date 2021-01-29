Camila Bernal Shows Off Her Smoking Hot Silhouette In Latest TikTok Challenge: ‘Ain’t Playing Fair’

Buxom Instagram sensation Camila Bernal delighted her 1.5 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Thursday, January 28, saw the model flaunting her curvaceous silhouette while taking part in a viral social media challenge.

Sharing a video from her TikTok account, Camila explained via the caption that she was participating in the current silhouette challenge. She then showed off her hourglass figure in a series of snapshots under red lighting.

The clip started with Camila wearing a snakeskin bandeau top that hugged her form and highlighted her cleavage. She paired this with a pair of skintight ribbed gray leggings. Her brunette locks were styled in gentle waves and pulled up on top of her head in a half-ponytail as she walked slowly toward a doorway.

Once the song started playing and the lighting changed to red, Camila was instantly transformed. She now wore a skimpy bikini that barely covered her assets as she posed.

A variety of positions were achieved during the short clip. At first, Camila leaned forward, her head resting against the doorjamb. Then, she was shown with her back to the camera lens. The celebrity leaned to one side with her arms stretched up over her head. This gave her audience a view of her curvaceous booty. She then continued on in several other poses before the video ended.

As soon as she posted it, the commenting started and her fans couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on Camila’s clip. In well under an hour, the video had already gathered more than 6,400 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“A literal goddess!” declared fellow Instagram sensation Natalie Gal.

“Silhouettes are sexy af,” one follower remarked in the comments section.

“Yea you won already end the challenge,” another user stated.

“No words,” a fourth person wrote before resorting to the use of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers found it hard to put into words how they felt and opted to use emoji instead. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the kissing and peach emoji were also widely used as well.

Camila often flaunts her killer curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she posed on the beach wearing nothing but a pair of bikini briefs. Laying in the sand, her bountiful buns were the focal point of the snap and her fans couldn’t wait to show their appreciation.