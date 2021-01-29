Holly Sonders Plays Golf In A Butt-Baring Skirt And High Heels

Holly showed off her own personal putting green.

Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she prefers playing golf in high heels, and she shared a video of herself practicing her putt in an ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The former Fox Sports host was shown making use of her own personal putting green located on the sprawling grounds of the Tomiyusa Villa in Las Vegas, Nevada. She tagged Michael Evers, the owner of the luxury property.

The small patch of artificial turf where she practiced included a few holes with flags. The recreational area was easily accessible from the mansion, and it was also located right next to a cozy patio with a slatted, pergola-style cover. Multiple pieces of cushioned outdoor furniture transformed the space into a ideal place to sit and relax. Beside the patio, paving stones created a walkway that led from the door around the corner of the residence. The area was otherwise covered with decorative pea gravel.

Holly was clad in a revealing outfit that included a white, off-the-shoulder crop top. The piece featured short puff sleeves, ruffle trim, and an elasticized neckline and hem. The statuesque ex-sideline reporter teamed the top with an equally tiny pleated skirt. The garment boasted a blue-and-white plaid print. It had a high, wide waistband and a bottom hem that left most of her toned derrière bare.

On her feet, she wore a pair of clear platform sandals with tall stiletto heels that made her sculpted legs look insanely long. She accessorized her unconventional golfing outfit with a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings. Her dark hair was pulled up in a high ponytail and styled in loose waves that spilled down to the small of her back.

The camera was initially positioned on the ground behind a hole. Holly leaned forward and gripped her putter, gently hitting the golf ball toward the camera. She easily made the shot. The camera then slowly panned up the fitness model’s long, strong stems as she prepared for another putt. The video concluded with a glimpse of Holly’s face shot from a low angle. She looked like she was concentrating hard as she gazed toward her target.

Holly credited Roí Allen Henson for shooting the footage, and his work was well received by her 548,000 Instagram followers.

“If you were on the golf course I sure couldn’t swing a club,” read one response to her post.

“Good form and follow through,” another fan wrote in the comments section.

“You’ve still got it… and then some,” added a third admirer.

“Those are some mighty fine gams,” a fourth commented chimed in. “And props for keeping your balance. That doesn’t look easy.”