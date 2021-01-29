Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Pert Derriere In Nude-Colored Skintight Leggings

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 28, saw the celebrity flaunting her pert derriere while wearing a skintight two-piece outfit.

Standing outside a house and on a decked area, Bruna wore a nude-colored set that clung to her form and highlighted her impossible curves. The long-sleeved top was cropped and featured a ribbed texture in the material.

She teamed this with a pair of matching leggings. The high-waisted attire meant that her midriff was barely on display. However, it certainly showed off her rounded buns as she stood with her back toward the camera, much to the delight of her fans.

Bruna’s long golden locks were straightened and parted in the middle as she pouted seductively at her intended audience. As she did so, her hair cascaded down over her back. Several strands hung around her face and further highlighted her gorgeous features.

In the photograph, she positioned herself with one leg raised on a step. Her hand rested on her thigh, the cuff of the sleeve partially covering it as she did so.

In the background, the edge of a comfy sofa in a shade of pale beige was shown. A wall with a glass-fronted outdoor fireplace could also be seen. Next to that was an open section, which showed a row of trees along the fenceline beyond it.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. In less than an hour, the photo had amassed a whopping 16,500 likes and more than 180 comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Very beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section, and was a sentiment that was copied by many others.

“Absolute goddess,” a fan declared.

“Love those tights!” another user exclaimed.

“Perfect hot curves. Stunning,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with several red heart emoji.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and used emoji instead in order to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart one. However, considering the content, it came as no surprise to see a multitude of peach emoji as well.

Bruna often flaunts her curvaceous booty when selecting content to post to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore an orange bikini that showcased her buns. Standing with a coconut drink in one hand, she looked back over one shoulder and stared intently at her captivated audience.