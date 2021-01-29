Demi Rose Flashes Major Underboob In Shimmery Scarf Top

Instagram sensation Demi Rose is showing off her jaw-dropping figure in another sexy social media snap. The 25-year-old shared a new photo to her timeline on January 28 where she rocked a scarf top that hardly contained her ample assets.

Demi posed cliffside in the new photo as the sun was setting behind her in Ibiza, Spain. The influencer flaunted her incredible physique in the scarf which wrapped around her chest and tied around her neck. The shimmery top revealed a hefty amount of underboob as her cleavage popped out from underneath the garb. She paired the top with a mid-rise floral skirt that left her tiny torso exposed. The fabric of the skirt had several golds and yellows weaving throughout it and had drooping layers that joined together at her sides.

The model looked off to the side as the photo was snapped and held her hands up in her hair. Her long dark locks were swept away from her face and cascaded down her back.

In the caption of the post, Demi noted that her look was from Pretty Little Thing, the clothing company for which she is an ambassador. She also went into detail about where she was in Spain and its significance.

According to Demi, she was at Es Vedra, the location with the third most magnetic field on Earth. She went on to explain how many believe a goddess resides there that protects women and Ibiza as a whole. At the end of her lengthy caption, she added the mermaid, sun, and star emoji.

In just a few hours, the sexy new post brought in over 155,000 likes and 1,200 plus comments. Fans of the model complimented her hot physique and revealing ensemble.

“You could be the present day goddess of Ibiza,” one user commented.

“Two stunning views,” another added.

“How are you sooooo perfect,” a third fan asked.

“Thank you for sharing your ultimate beauty and inspiring us everyday,” a fourth follower wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the flame, heart-eyed smiley face, and red roses to symbolize Demi’s name.

The hot new upload from Demi is just one of many that the social media star has shared to her timeline this week. Earlier today she wowed her 15.7 million followers when she posed nude in a field. The bombshell flashed her bare bum to her fans as she lay stomach-down on a blanket surrounded by wildflowers and sunshine. The post brought in over 860,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments.