Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Her World-Class Physique In Tiny Bikini

Simone Biles is showing fans that while her competitive gymnastics career may be over, her world-class physique isn’t going away anytime soon.

The gold medal winner took to Instagram to show off a tiny bikini, one that gave a glimpse of her very well-toned body. Biles shared an image of the outfit in her stories, showing followers the swimsuit that wrapped around her body with three ties in the middle. Biles held her cell phone next to her head to snap the photo, flashing a slight smile as she put one leg forward and a hand on her hip to show off the revealing look.

She followed that with a short video that had her in another pose, moving one leg in front of the other to give a full look at the tiny swimwear. Biles added a sparkling effect to the video, which she also shared on Snapchat.

It appeared to be part of a relaxing day at home for Biles, as just before showing off the bikini she shared another Instagram story that showed her dogs playing on the floor of her house. As her feed shows, Biles has been mostly staying at her home in Houston since the NFL season came to an end and her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, has been off the road. Before that, she posted some snaps that showed her traveling to root on the team and cheering from the socially distant stands during home games.

The bikini images posted on Thursday their way across social media, with many sharing the video and images on other outlets and sharing some praise for the former U.S. Olympic athlete.

Those who follow Biles have already gotten plenty of looks at her fit physique. The 23-year-old regularly shares revealing images of herself, including another swimsuit shot posted back in September that showed off her well-sculpted midsection.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Biles transitioned from a top competitive gymnast to social media star almost immediately after her career in Olympics came to an end. She was featured in a CNN article just after the 2016 Summer Games in Rio came to an end, with the article noting that she was already building a significant following on Instagram with 2 million followers (she has since reached 3.8 million).

At the time, Biles said she struggled with the idea of herself as a social media star.

“I don’t know how it happened. It was just crazy,” she said of the abrupt jump in followers during the Summer Games.