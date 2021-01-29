Lucia Javorcekova Bares Busty Cleavage In Barely There Swimsuit While Seductively Eating A Fruit

Lucia Javorcekova stunned many of her nearly 2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, January 28, in her most recent post. The Slovakian model and fitness influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a stunning photo that saw her rocking a barely there swimsuit that drew all the attention to her busty cleavage.

The photo showed Lucia sitting on a wooden bench in a white sandy location. According to the geotag, she was at La Zebra hotel in Tulum, Mexico. The camera shot her from the front, focusing in on her busty torso. Lucia turned her head slightly to the right as she bit into a red fruit, seemingly a strawberry. Her eyes were closed, exuding sex appeal.

Lucia had on a white two-piece bathing suit that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. Her bikini top had triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, putting her large assets on display. The garment featured thin straps that met in between her breasts and tied behind her neck. Another set wrapped around her ribcages, creating a strappy design.

Her matching bottoms also had strappy sides that tied into bows, sitting low on her curvy hips.

In the caption, Lucia promoted the new swimwear line by Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. She urged her fans to “act fast” before items run out, adding the Body Engineers ships worldwide.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within just three hours, it has racked up more than 49,000 likes and upwards of 300 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Lucia with compliments, praising her killer physique, sensuality and outfit. As usual, the messages were penned in many languages, showing that she has fans in different countries.

“Congratulations you are beautiful and your exceptional body stands out even more in that bikini,” one user raved.

“You are like God’s gift to men my Queen,” replied another user.

“Sorry for commenting, but WHAT A PAIR!!!! My goodness… your boobs will cause many heart attacks… wow!!” a third fan chimed in.

“You look gorgeous!!! [three smiles] [two crown emoji] Perfect figure!!!” replied another follower.

Lucia is no stranger to baring her natural curves in her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently uploaded another photo in which she was seen dressed in a different white two-piece. It included a classic triangle top with small cups that exposed a bit of her sideboob, and thin straps that kept the bodice in place. Over it, she wore a matching lace cover-up. She was captured from the side, picturing the ocean in the background.