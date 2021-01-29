Qimmah Russo Flaunts Biceps And Buns In Latest Instagram Update: ‘Confidence Is Sexy’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again impressed her 1.7 Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 28, saw the celebrity showing off her chiseled form while wearing a crop top and tiny shorts.

In the caption, she implored her fans to be true to themselves and that confidence is, in fact, sexy. Many heartily agreed with her in the comments section. However, others were more interested in voicing their opinion about the celebrity’s chiseled form.

Sharing several shots, Qimmah wore a dark pink crop top that helped to show off her muscles. Plunging down in the front, plenty of her ample cleavage was also on display.

She teamed this with a pair of booty shorts in a bright pattern. On her feet, she wore white runners with red and yellow accents. Finally, her golden locks were straightened and pulled up on top of her head in a ponytail.

Qimmah shared four photos in her latest update. The first accentuated her biceps as she stood front-on to the camera and held one arm up as she flexed her muscles.

The next snap showed off her pert derriere as she stood with a skipping rope in her hands. As she posed with one leg in front of the other, she gave a sultry gaze toward her intended audience. The third snap also featured this same expression.

Finally, Qimmah gave her famous smile as she arched her back. This instantly delighted her admirers.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took a single hour for the set to garner 10,400 likes and more than 120 comments from her avid supporters.

“You are absolutely GORGEOUS!!!” one follower declared enthusiastically.

“This pic is all confidence then,” a fan remarked.

“Absolutely beautiful. You’re an amazing woman,” another user stated.

“You make it look so easy,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the crying-with-laughter emoji to the end of their statement.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing their appreciation for the snaps. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. As is often the case with Qimmah’s updates, the muscly arm emoji also got a steady workout as well.

Qimmah often flaunts her enviable physique when choosing content to post to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a see-through black lace bodysuit that clung to her body and showed off her every curve. Needless to say, her fans couldn’t wait to dive into the comments section and voice their opinion regarding the sultry pics.