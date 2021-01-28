Sara Orrego Smolders In Red-Hot Bodysuit

Sara Orrego gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, January 27, in a hot new post. The Colombian model took to the app to share a smoldering photo of herself rocking a one-piece set that did her curves nothing but favors, and her fans were quick to react.

The photo showed Orrego sitting on the back of a stylish chair. She was in front of a window that let in natural sunlight, which emphasized her golden complexion and sparkly green eyes. She turned her head to the side, looking intently at a point in the distance.

Orrego rocked a bright red bodysuit that emphasized her brunette beauty. It included a straight-cut neckline that sat low, showcasing a bit of her cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, adding a classic 1990s vibe to the garment.

The suit also featured high-cut legs, which bared her curvy hips and highlighted her shapely legs. Orrego wrapped a white towel around her head to complete her look.

In the caption, Orrego revealed that the post was an ad for the skincare brand Infinitek Paris, according to a Google translation. She raved that it has her favorite products to prevent stretch marks, as she was promoting that specific line in the photo.

The post didn’t need a whole lot of time to start racking up interactions. In just the first two hours, it has garnered more than 42,200 likes and over 245 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to praise Orrego’s beauty and outfit, and also to express their overall admiration for the model.

“Super beautiful my @saraorrego even more in that one-piece and wearing the color red, two things that I love,” one of her fans raved.

“[W]here is that view,” asked another user, adding a drooling emoji after the words.

“Wow you’re incredibly beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Excellent @saraorrego, I like to see how you are always taking care of yourself not only for your beauty, but also for your health! I am very glad that you are so happy!” added a fourth fan.

Orrego often treats her loyal fans to different photos of herself wearing skimpy outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted an image that showed her striking a sultry pose as she wore a stylish underwear set. It was made from a dark fabric with textured details that gave it a sparkly effect. Her bra featured triangle cups that drew attention to her chest. On her lower body, a pair of unzipped denim pants exposed her panties.