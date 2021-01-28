Cindy Prado Flaunts Major Cleavage In Outdoor Shower While Rocking Barely There Rainbow Bikini

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado is wowing her two million Instagram followers with a hot new snap. The 28-year-old posted a new photo to her timeline on January 28 where she rocked a rainbow-colored bikini that barely contained her assets.

The blond sat on a large outdoor chair and leaned back while propping herself up on her hands. She flaunted her toned tummy to her followers, as well as her ample cleavage which was on full display. Cindy’s bikini top only covered the far sides of her chest and had a unique design. The strings of the top crossed in the front of her beck before wrapping behind it and closing off. The multi-colored bikini had strips of color that included blue, pink, and yellow which matched her bottoms.

Cindy’s bottoms were pulled up high on her waist but dipped low in the front. The curves of her rounded rump could be seen on either side of her bottom’s thick waistbands.

The influencer shared several other photos of herself in the hot swimsuit where she posed on the same chair. In the last pic of the series, Cindy stood in an outdoor shower with her hair soaking wet. Drops of water could be seen cascading down onto her bronzed body as she gazed into the camera stoically.

In the caption of the post, Cindy tagged the designer behind her hot swimsuit and described it’s details that couldn’t be seen in the photos. She then encouraged her followers to swipe all the way through the pics so they could see her in the outdoor shower. The model also mentioned that these images were from her recent birthday trip to Saint Barth’s. She shared dozens of photos from her time in the tropical location this past week where she spent time with her closest friends.

Cindy’s new post brought in over 45,000 likes and 570 plus comments in just a few hours. Admirers of the influencer complimented her sexy physique and flooded her with emoji which included the flame, heart-eyed smiley face, and crown.

“Nah. No way. Unreal,” one fan wrote.

“Cindy, You are the hottest babe ever,” a second follower commented.

“Killer body and so beautiful,” a third user added.

“Glowing! This looks great on you!” a fourth fan wrote.

The sexy new upload from the social media sensation is just one of many from the last week. On January 27, Cindy sent her fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself in a two-piece ensemble that showed off a whole lot of skin.