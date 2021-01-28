Yuliett Torres Wears Long Socks And Lacy Lingerie As She Sits On Park Bench And Spreads Her Legs

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres provided a tantalizing update recently, much to the delight of her 8.1 million followers. The post, which went live on Thursday, January 28, featured the celebrity sitting on a park bench while wearing nothing more than her underwear and a pair of socks as she sat on a park bench under the shade of the surrounding garden.

The lacy top of the mint green lingerie set plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her cleavage as she reached up to push strands of her long dark hair away from her face. It featured double straps at the top as well as extra ones that ran both over and under her bust and meeting in the middle by way of a small gold ring. The matching briefs sat high over her hips and helped to draw attention to Yuliett’s toned stomach and thighs.

She teamed this outfit with a pair of long socks. Starting with a dark gray at the toes, the color faded out and then blended into a pale shade of green that complimented Yuliett’s underwear. The socks sat just below her knees as she spread her legs and rested a hand next to her thigh in the alluring snap.

Yuliett’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took three hours for the photo to amass a whopping 60,800 likes and more than 950 comments from her legions of fans.

The vast majority of the comments were made in languages other than English. However, certain words were repeated over and over again as her fans rushed in to show their appreciation for the racy update. The Spanish word “hermosa” was one of these often-repeated words. According to a Google translation, it means “beautiful” in English.

“Oh she is gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are a masterpiece!!!” a fan declared.

“Beautiful,” a third person wrote simply before adding a row of red hearts to the end of their statement for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers also opted to use emoji instead of words as a way to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, both the kissing and drooling emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Yuliett often provides titillating updates for her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her fans when she posted an image of herself and fellow Instagram sensation, Gigi Rydes. Both celebrities wore skimpy bikinis as they frolicked in the sunshine.