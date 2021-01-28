Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Gets Stranded At Jack’s

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 29, tease that Sally is Jack’s unexpected guest during the ice storm. Elsewhere, Billy and Victoria find themselves iced in together, and they have a sense of what might have been with them as a family if things hadn’t gone south again. Mariah also makes a decision, and Devon and Elena cross a line.

One never knows who is going to show up unannounced at the door of the Abbott mansion! This time, Jack (Peter Bergman) hosts Sally (Courtney Hope), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sally stops by with something for work, and Jack is happy to have her there. Unfortunately, when she tries to leave, Sally’s car is completely iced over, and Genoa City is bombarded with weather warnings. There is no way Sally will be able to leave anytime soon.

Sally and Jack spend some quality time together, and he gets to know a bit more about how she grew up. Sally’s parents were carnies, and she lived a bohemian and colorful childhood until they finally gave up parenting her and her sister, Coco, altogether. Jack seems intrigued by the new redhead in his life. While Sally jaunts up to the guest bedroom, it’s not too hard to imagine that things may grow more romantic between these two despite their dramatic age difference.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) experience déjà vu. There’s no denying that their children enjoy having their mom and dad under one roof together again. Victoria also seems to enjoy it. The exes are stuck together due to the deteriorating weather conditions, and they rehash some of the good times they spent together. Victoria especially seems nostalgic for when things were great between them. For his part, Billy owns up to his mistakes and once again apologizes for them.

However, it doesn’t seem as if Billy is interested in reuniting with Victoria. He’s enjoying what he has with Lily (Christel Khalil), and he informs Victoria that he and Lily plan to take things slowly with the children. Vicky seems a bit surprised that her ex seems so serious all of a sudden. After all, she hasn’t even started dating again since their breakup. Of course, Victoria had a rough year getting stabbed, fighting for her life, and then taking over as CEO of Newman Enterprises. It’s tough for her to fit in some spa time, much less a whole new relationship. Perhaps that’s why she is looking at Billy in a new light because he’s easier than starting from scratch.

Finally, watch for Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) stunning decision, and Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have a heartfelt discussion where they end up crossing a line.